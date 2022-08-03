FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm activity likely to be on and off for the rest of the week

Storms will be coming and going with chances at sunny skies in between

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm potential will improve starting today with scattered storms expected over the high terrain this afternoon.



Showers and isolated storms are then likely to spread westward through the lower deserts this evening through early Thursday morning.

For the rest of Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including over the lower

deserts.

Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108

degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.