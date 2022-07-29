FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When sunny skies could return to the Desert Southwest

Storms are likely to affect the area for the weekend, but clear skies could be on the way soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Flood Watch remains in effect for Phoenix and over higher terrain locations north and east of Phoenix through Thursday night.

Potential for flooding declines Friday. But, lingering atmospheric moisture will maintain storm chances into next week.

The highest chances for showers and storms will be over higher terrain areas, but daily rain chances of 20 to 40 percent extend across the lower deserts through Monday before being limited to areas east of the Lower Colorado River Valley beginning Tuesday.

High temperatures will continue to run below normal over south- central Arizona with highs in the Phoenix area in the upper 90s to

around 100.

Further west, highs will be several degrees below normal before climbing to around 105 by the weekend.