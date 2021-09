Weather

September 7th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure in the interior West is the dominant weather player in our area, let alone the rest of the West.

As we progress beyond Labor Day, we will keep our above normal daytime highs for the next several days.

Our daytime highs will range from 106 to 110 degrees in that span of time.

This ridge will also likely steer the latest tropical system away from the Desert Southwest as well.