Weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 111. Heat index values as high as 116. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

An excessive heat warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. this evening in Yuma and Imperial county.