Weather

Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist through Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Monsoon season started on June 15th and the Yuma area got a little taste of what could be coming later this summer. Rain clouds soaked Yuma and surrounding areas late in the morning. Rain accumulation was anywhere between .37 and .47 tenths of an inch. A 20 percent chance for showers showers follows us into Saturday.