Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 9:14 PM

First Alert Forecast: Some possible showers?

Thunderstorms could develop across the desert southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will remain closer to seasonal normals through Friday. A couple of weak upper level disturbances will bring scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms today through  
Wednesday evening as well as considerable cloudiness, but minimal rainfall is expected. Increasing high pressure and drier conditions later in the week is expected to push high temperatures back above 110 degrees over the lower deserts by Saturday and the weekend.

As Seen on TV / Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content