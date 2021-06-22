First Alert Forecast: Some possible showers?

Weather

Thunderstorms could develop across the desert southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will remain closer to seasonal normals through Friday. A couple of weak upper level disturbances will bring scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms today through

Wednesday evening as well as considerable cloudiness, but minimal rainfall is expected. Increasing high pressure and drier conditions later in the week is expected to push high temperatures back above 110 degrees over the lower deserts by Saturday and the weekend.