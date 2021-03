Weather

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90's by mid-week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions remain in the Desert Southwest with gusty winds continuing through the week. Temperatures will climb to above normal temps by over 10 degrees as the region welcomes a flurry of 90 degree days starting in the middle of the week and lasting into the weekend.