Breezy conditions today before temperatures drop tomorrow

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Breezy northerly to northeasterly winds are likely today with dry conditions and near normal temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), windier conditions will kick in late this evening through Thursday morning as a dry weather system swings through, with strongest winds near high terrain features/ridgetops.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 71, winds coming from the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. Tonight, lows will be around 49 and wind speeds will continue to persist.

Breezy conditions should last through most of the day Thursday, but subside by the evening.

The system will bring cooler temperatures with most lower deserts falling into the 30's and some near or below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings.

Highs will remain near normal with a slight warming trend this weekend. No precipitation is in the forecast for the next 7 days.