Cooler weekend temperatures but still above normal

COOL DOWN

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Well above normal temperatures will continue into the weekend, but there will be a slow cooling trend bringing high temperatures back to around 80 degrees by Monday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there will also be a fair amount of high cloudiness today and Saturday, potentially lingering into Sunday.

A weak but dry weather disturbance is then expected to move through the region late Monday into Tuesday dropping high temperatures into the middle 70's starting Tuesday.

Temperatures should then hover slightly above normal through the middle of next week with another slight dip in temperatures possible for late next week.

