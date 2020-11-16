Warm start of the week before a cool down this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As another work week begins, temperatures will be slightly above normal moving into Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry conditions will continue into at least the middle of the week as temperatures steadily warm back above normal.

Readings will likely be nearing record territory each day through the middle part of the week with afternoon highs pushing close to 90 degrees in lower elevation communities.

Some cooling is possible during the late portion of the week as an area of low pressure aloft starts to approach from the west.