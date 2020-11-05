Sudden and dramatic cool down expected this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Unseasonably warm temperatures will persist through Friday with readings reaching up to 15 degrees above normal.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), record heat is possible both days with highs in the mid 90's today and lower 90's Friday.

A drastic cool down is expected this weekend as a cold weather system moves through the region with highs falling into the 60's by Sunday.

This weekend's weather system will also bring breezy to locally windy conditions and chances for showers mainly during the day Saturday and again later Sunday into Sunday night.

Below normal temperatures will continue through early next week while rain chances likely come to an end by Monday afternoon.