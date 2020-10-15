Above normal temperatures into the weekend before a cool down

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will remain above normal as we progress into the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), very warm and dry conditions are expected for the rest of this week with high temperatures 8-10 degrees above normal.

In fact, some spots in South-central Arizona may reach records on Friday.

A slow downward trend in temperatures is expected to begin this weekend with highs on the low deserts in the low 90's by Wednesday.

Aside from the occasional thin high clouds, skies will remain clear.