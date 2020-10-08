Temperatures dip down to the 60’s later tonight

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a slow cooling trend into the weekend will bring high temperatures below 100 degrees by Friday or Saturday.

Tonight's lows will be at 67 degrees and this afternoon, high's will reach 100 degrees.

High's for the remainder of the week will range in the mid to upper 90's.

A weak, but dry weather system passing through the region late Saturday into Sunday will push temperatures to within a few degrees of normal on Sunday.

For next week, increasing high pressure should result in another modest warming trend through at least the first half of the week while keeping conditions seasonably dry.