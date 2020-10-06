Highs remain above 100° through tomorrow before a cooling trend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will remain above 100 degrees through Wednesday before dipping down to double digits afterwards.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through the week as high pressure remains centered over the region.

Daily high temperatures will be approaching records in the lower to mid 100's through Thursday.

Troughing over the West Coast will provide a gradual cool down occurs as highs decrease into the upper 80's to lower 90's by the weekend.