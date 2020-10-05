Few more days heat before we return to double-digits

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As we begin the week, the heat will stick around until Thursday before dipping down to double digit temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through the week as high pressure remains centered over the region through the middle of the week before pushing east of the region.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 105. North northeast wind around 5 miles per hour be coming from the West in the afternoon.

Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with a low around 72.

Daily high temperatures will be approaching records in the lower to mid 100s through Tuesday before a very gradual cool down occurs through the rest of the week as highs decrease into the mid to upper 90s by the weekend.