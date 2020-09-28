Slightly cooler temps today before a warm-up into the weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will remain steadily hot throughout the week as a weak cold front will provide some light wind and slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry conditions with mostly clear skies will continue through midweek.

Above normal highs of 100-103° is expected today and tomorrow will warm to 104-107° on Wednesday along with some breeziness today.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the period with highs generally topping out between 100-105 degrees on most days.

A weak cold front passing through the region tonight into Tuesday morning will bring some breezy easterly winds, especially for Tuesday morning.