Today is the coolest day of the week before another warm-up

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Windy and dry conditions can be expected today causing very high fire danger, especially across south-central and southwest Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), below normal temperatures are expected for today with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 90's across the lower deserts.

A warming trend begins Wednesday with highs climbing well above normal over the weekend.

Humidity will be higher during that time as well. In fact, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the higher terrain of south-central Arizona on Thursday.