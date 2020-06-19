Toasty temperatures ahead of Father’s Day weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- Ahead of the Father's Day weekend, temperatures are going to remain near normal, ahead of a gradual warm-up next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), near to slightly below normal temperatures are expected through Saturday as dry and clear conditions persist across the region.

High pressure will slowly build over the region late this weekend into early next week, resulting in a gradual increase in temperatures.

Daily high temperatures of around 110 degrees are expected across the lower deserts starting Monday, likely lasting through all of next week.

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear through the period with dry conditions persisting through next week.