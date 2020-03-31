Temperatures warm up to the 90’s tomorrow

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures this week will warm up and enter the 90's on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures will warm up to above normal readings under continued dry conditions.

A weak upper level disturbance will bring a period of high level cloudiness tonight through the first part of Wednesday before clear to mostly clear skies then dominate through the weekend.

Another dry weather disturbance will approach the region late in the weekend into early next week allowing for a gradual cooling trend and a return to slightly below normal temperatures beginning next Monday or Tuesday.