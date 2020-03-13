Clear skies this weekend before another round of rain

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- After a round of wet weather, clear skies is expected this weekend before another round of possible rain next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a slow moving and wet storm system will slowly exit to the east today but will still result in lingering showers over mainly south central Arizona into tonight.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are also possible.

After a brief dry period this weekend, another colder but not as wet storm system is expected toward the middle of next week.