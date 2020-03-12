Clear skies expected after severe thunderstorms forecast tonight

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- After a round of severe thunderstorms are forecast for tonight, clear skies are expected into the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a slow moving and wet storm system will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms into tonight with showers.

Showers will linger across much of Arizona on Friday. After a brief dry period this weekend, another colder but not as wet storm system is expected toward the middle of next week.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon, with steady highs around 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thunderstorms are expected just before 9 p.m. Thursday evening, with steady showers until midnight.

Clear skies is expected Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 71. Calm wind will be coming from the West, Southwest around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.