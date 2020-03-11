Weather

Another flash flood advisory has been issued to the city of Yuma and Imperial Valley.

This advisory will expire Friday at 11 pm. This week it is projected to reach 1-2 inches of rain.

Yuma surpassed its daily record rainfall Tuesday by more than one inch.

Yuma has since added another 0.05'' of rainfall, bringing this year's total at 1.20" so far.

Yuma surpassed their daily record rainfall yesterday by more than 1".

Yuma has since added another 0.05", bringing the total to 1.20". This adds up to the 8th wettest March on record.

It could climb to 2nd if rainfall amounts surpass 1.61".

The record wettest is at 3.33" in 1905. The National Weather Service has also issued Flash Flood Watch for portions of Southwest Arizona and Southeast California.

