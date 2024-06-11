Our goal is to produce accurate, transparent, and trustworthy coverage for members of an engaged and informed local electorate.

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.