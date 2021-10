Must See Video

A silly moment happened during a game

SEATTLE, Wash. (KYMA, KECY) - Taima the Hawk, mascot for the Seattle Seahawks, often flies over spectators during games on Lumen Field.

In the middle of a game against the Los Angeles Rams, the massive hawk landed on a fan's neck and started to perch on his head.

"Get that guy season tickets," said announcer Joe Buck during the broadcast.

Both the hawk and the fan were uninjured.