Must-See Video: Massive Beehive

Housing a couple hundred thousand bees

BOSTON, Mass. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Northwest Pest Control (NPC) confirms a beehive that grew to a few hundred thousand honeybees needed to be removed from under a Boston neighborhood roof.

According to the beekeepers who worked the site, they tried their best to keep as many bees alive as they could while removing the 50-feet-high beehive.ADVERTISING

NPC crews admit they have never dealt with a beehive this size before. Nevertheless, workers still rode a hydraulic lift up to the roof and vacuumed the honeybees into netted cages.

"Never, outside, this big like this - I mean, the guys have said this is like the unicorn of jobs. You just don't see this in New England, ever," expressed NPC crewman Brad Hall.

Per the NPC crews, the removal is a delicate process. The goal is to safely relocate the bees so that they may continue to make honey, pollinate and "do everything they're supposed to."