MUST-SEE VIDEO: Tree struck by lightening

Another reminder of how beautiful, yet dangerous nature is

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Dr. Michael Bogan is a professor within the University of Arizona's wildlife, fisheries and conservation biology department.

While out and about, he came across a pine tree in California's San Bernardino Mountains on Saturday, July 31.

It was struck by lightning, causing a fiery split down the middle. Thinking quickly, he pulled out his phone and captured the sight for us all to see.