Must See Video: Deer crashes into windshield of school bus

Oh, deer! Just when you have seen it all. A deer goes flying into the front windshield of a school bus.

Powhatan County Public Schools released footage of the school bus as the deer lands in the front seat. The video shows a student trying to sleep as the deer lands on him.

The student said, " I was trying to sleep and I woke up to something on my back. And then I realized it was a deer and I was just really confused."

The bus driver pulled over and opened the doors to let the deer out.

Witnesses told the bus driver the deer appeared to be ok and continued to run across the fields.