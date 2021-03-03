Skip to Content
Must See Video
By
Published 10:05 am

Mystic aquarium whale kiss

(KYMA, KECY) - A beluga whale shows a little boy some love during his recent visit to a Connecticut aquarium.

This video was shot today (Friday) at the Mystic Aquarium.

You can hear an adult encouraging two and a half-year-old chase to give the whale a kiss.

Chase blows a kiss through his mask and even though the whale can't see chase's mouth, the whale still mimics the little boy and appears to blow a kiss back.

According to the aquarium's website, the beluga whale exhibit is the largest one of its kind in the united states.

Mystic currently has three beluga whales.

The Good Stuff

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content