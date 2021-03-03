Mystic aquarium whale kiss

Must See Video

(KYMA, KECY) - A beluga whale shows a little boy some love during his recent visit to a Connecticut aquarium.

This video was shot today (Friday) at the Mystic Aquarium.

You can hear an adult encouraging two and a half-year-old chase to give the whale a kiss.

Chase blows a kiss through his mask and even though the whale can't see chase's mouth, the whale still mimics the little boy and appears to blow a kiss back.

According to the aquarium's website, the beluga whale exhibit is the largest one of its kind in the united states.

Mystic currently has three beluga whales.