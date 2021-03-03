Florida deputies rescue 73-year-old woman from sinking car

Caught on Camera

(KYMA, KECY) - This happened Saturday night in Volusia county.

Deputies said the driver crashed into a retention pond and was unable to escape her sinking vehicle.

Video released by the Volusia County sheriff's office shows the first deputy on the scene head into the water and instruct the woman to work her way to the back seat of the car and get to the open door…

The front doors were already submerged in water at that point and would not open.

Another deputy soon joins and they pull the woman out of her car and onto the shore.