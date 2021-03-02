Skip to Content
Caught on Camera
By
Published 11:06 pm

CAUGHT ON CAM: Bolivian University Students Fall to Death After Railing Collapses

LA PAZ, Bolivia (KECY/KYMA) - A dramatic video from Bolivia captured the moment a balcony railing collapsed at El Alto Public University on Tuesday killing at least five people.

Video footage shows a large group of students gathered on a crowded balcony when the railing gives way and students fall, some to their deaths.

Eight people fell when the railing collapsed.

Five were pronounced dead at the scene while three others were transferred to local hospitals.

Students had been involved in a heated student meeting at university in which some scuffles had broken out.

