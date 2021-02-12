Tennessee Dog Inherits Millions From Late Owner

Caught on Camera

NASHVILLE (KYMA/KECY) - A recently deceased businessman in Tennessee left behind a will that made a millionaire out of a four-legged family member.

Lulu, an 8-year-old Border Collie, was named as a beneficiary in her late owner's will. Her former owner, a successful businessman, left a sum of $5 million to Lulu for her continued care.

Family friend Martha Burton is Lulu's longtime caretaker.

"I don't really know what to think about it to tell you the truth," said Burton. "He just loved the dog"

Lulu's money was left in a trust and the will officially name Burton as her new owner. When asked if she thinks she'd ever be able to spend $5 million on lulu, burton doesn't mince words.

"Well, I'd like to try," said Burton.