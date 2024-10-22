Pet Talk: Meet Stanley

A loving and playful pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Stanley!

Stanley is an 11-month-old neutered male who weighs 36 pounds and is a mixed breed who is a joy to be around.

Stanley is very people focused, treat motivated, and gets along great with other dogs.

He has been a superstar in playgroups and loves to play in water.

Stanley also needs a little leash training but he is very smart.

Come visit Stanley the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Stanley or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.