Holtville continues perfect season, dominates Vincent Memorial 52-14

In a matchup of two of the Desert League's best teams, the Vikings separated themselves early on and didn't look back

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Holtville (8-0) continued their unbeaten season by beating Vincent Memorial (6-2) in the Vikings Desert League opener on Thursday night.

Head coach Jason Turner opened the game with a hurry up offense that resulted in a punch-in touchdown at the one-yard line from sophomore Juan Carlos Castillo.

From there, the Vikings poured it on to take the game 52-14.

The win puts Holtville at first place in the Desert League with Vincent right behind them at 1-1 following their win over Palo Verde.

Holtville will host Palo Verde next week with a chance to extend their lead in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Scots will next be in action on the road against Calipatria.