Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By ,
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:44 PM

Disney World union members reject contract offer

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Maybe it's not the happiest place on Earth as unionized workers at Disney world have rejected a new contract proposal from the company.

The rejected contract would have given the workers at least a dollar an hour raise each year for the next five years.

Leadership from six different unions urged members to vote no to the offer, and 96% of them did.

The unions say the offer is not enough due to rising rents and other costs in the Orlando area.

Disney argues 46% of cast members would have gotten more than a dollar-an-hour raise in the contract's first year.

Those who would have worked under the contract represent more than 40% of all workers at Disney World, including 75,000 cast members.

Negotiations on a new union contract are still ongoing and have been since August.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen is an MMJ who joined KYMA in 2022. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content