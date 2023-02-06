Disney World union members reject contract offer

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Maybe it's not the happiest place on Earth as unionized workers at Disney world have rejected a new contract proposal from the company.

The rejected contract would have given the workers at least a dollar an hour raise each year for the next five years.

Leadership from six different unions urged members to vote no to the offer, and 96% of them did.

The unions say the offer is not enough due to rising rents and other costs in the Orlando area.

Disney argues 46% of cast members would have gotten more than a dollar-an-hour raise in the contract's first year.

Those who would have worked under the contract represent more than 40% of all workers at Disney World, including 75,000 cast members.

Negotiations on a new union contract are still ongoing and have been since August.