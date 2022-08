Arizona Wester College to host registration fest

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western college will be hosting their reg fest Thursday, August 4 at the San Luis Learning Center located on 1340 8th Ave, San Luis, Az.

The event will run from 8 am to 8 pm, giving students the opportunity to sign up for the right classes and speak to counselors.

Classes at AWC begin August 22, 2022.