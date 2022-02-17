Skip to Content
Pandemic leads to a rise in mental health issues

House lawmakers confront the mental health crisis during a special hearing on Capitol Hill

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - According to this CBS health report, the CDC says more than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an even greater rise in anxiety and mental health issues across the U.S.

In the Senate, lawmakers have announced an effort to put together bipartisan legislation this summer to address unmet mental health needs.

Mercedes Martinez

