New evidence on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 while pregnant

New research suggests COVID-19 vaccines will help protect unborn babies

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to a CNN health report, new research claims that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 while pregnant can also provide protection to the baby.

The study says that mothers who were fully vaccinated while pregnant had a reduced risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 within the first six months.

Health experts recommend COVID-19 vaccinations before and during pregnancy.