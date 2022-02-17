New evidence on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 while pregnant
New research suggests COVID-19 vaccines will help protect unborn babies
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to a CNN health report, new research claims that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 while pregnant can also provide protection to the baby.
The study says that mothers who were fully vaccinated while pregnant had a reduced risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 within the first six months.
Health experts recommend COVID-19 vaccinations before and during pregnancy.
