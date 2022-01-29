Traffic stop turns deadly for suspect

Suspect fought deputy before shooting him multiple times

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A suspect is dead after shooting at Riverside County Sheriff's (RCSO) deputies during a traffic stop Friday.

One deputy has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to KESQ, RCSO confirmed the incident happened around 6:30 in the evening on Cairo Street, near Avenue 52 in Coachella.

"One of the occupants of the vehicle ran from the vehicle and the deputy gave chase. After a short foot pursuit, the physical altercation occurred. The suspect fired at the deputy and the deputy returned fire," says Riverside County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brandi Swann.

RCSO says the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.