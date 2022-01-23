Palin defamation lawsuit against newspaper set to begin

Jury selection expected on Monday in Manhattan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times goes to trial on Monday. Jury selection begins Monday morning in Manhattan in what could be a landmark test of the First Amendment.

Palin, a former Vice Presidential Candidate, sued the paper in 2017 over an editorial that the Times later admitted was incorrect.

The Times implied that Palin's political action committee had somehow inspired the shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords in 2011. The paper corrected the error and apologized. While a judge initially dismissed the case, a federal appeals court revived it.

The trial is expected to take two weeks and Palin's attorneys have not said when or if Palin will appear in court herself.