Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona

Sinema's filibuster vote blocks voting rights legislation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema received a sharp censure from the Arizona Democratic Party Saturday.

The party's executive board formally censured Sinema over her filibuster stance that effectively blocked voting rights legislation.

Senator Sinema, who started her career as a progressive has consistently been voting with Republicans on key issues, becoming a roadblock to President Biden's agenda.

Arizona Democrats have become frustrated enough to start actively planning a primary challenge, with polls showing that Sinema could be vulnerable.

In a statement, Sinema's office defended her, claiming she was an independent voice for the state, not for either political party.