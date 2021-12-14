News 11 Weather Authority: Wind event pushing through

December 14th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A strong upper level low working it's way into the interior West is bringing it's own effects to our area.

So far, the wind has been the key player, as the gust activity is beginning to ramp up area-wide.

Imperial has reported wind gusts up to 49 miles per hour with visibility as low as half a mile between 4 pm and 5 pm Pacific Time.

Meanwhile, El Centro has had wind gusts peak at 35 miles per hour, with the Yuma area reaching close to the 30 miles per hour threshold.

The moderate to heavy bands of rain that have already effected the San Diego area, are beginning to spill over into Imperial County in light amounts so far.

Even though the Imperial Valley is getting unmeasurable rain at best, we're observing a moderate cell developing 15 miles or so East of Imperial at this time.

