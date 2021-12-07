Watch the highly anticipated parade straight from the comfort of your own home!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As concern grows over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, many people choose to refrain from gathering in large groups.

Visit Yuma brings the community together in their annual Dorothy Young memorial electric light parade and this year COVID-19 is stopping many from attending in-person.

Yuma Regional Medical Center has sponsored Visit Yuma to livestream the even on Saturday, December 11 at 6pm so that people won't have to miss out!

Watch the parade live on Saturday by clicking the link below.