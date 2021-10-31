Biden scores win at G20 Summit in Rome

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders from the world's 20 leading economies are meeting in Rome this weekend for their first in-person G20 summit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden scored a major victory, winning the endorsement of a 15% global minimum corporate tax from world leaders.

The summit continues throughout the weekend.

However, protesters have been demonstrating on the streets of rome today during the summit – raising serious questions about security.