The Yuma Orchestra Association proudly presents “Classics by Moonlight”

Enjoy a musical ensemble under a full moon and beautiful fall weather

YUMA, Ariz.(KYMA, KECY) - Pack your lawn chair and grab your blanket as the Yuma Orchestra Association invites you to their "Classics by Moonlight" musical ensemble on Saturday, October 23rd.

The concert starts at 6:30 pm and will be an outdoor event taking place at Arizona Western College Amphitheater located on 2020 S. Avenue AE.

There will be food for sale to enjoy dinner while listening to the sounds of cellos, violins and more fill the air.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $15.00.