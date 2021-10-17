Vanessa Bryant subject to possible psych evaluation

Opposing counsel requests mental exam after Bryant's lawsuit against LA County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the tragic and sudden loss of her husband and daughter, court filings show that Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa may be compelled to take part in a psychiatric exam as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

Vanessa Bryant filed a civil lawsuit in September 2020, seeking undisclosed damages after photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter were leaked.

In a motion filed Friday, attorneys for Los Angeles County argue that they need a psychiatrist to evaluate Vanessa Bryant's trauma.

Her attorneys responded that an involuntary eight-hour psychiatric examination is unreasonable and that it does not take an expert to understand her emotional distress after Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January 2020.