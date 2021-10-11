Military Matters: Spotlight on Army Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Mezi

As Seen on TV

Mezi has been enlisted for seven years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Army Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Mezi is currently assigned as a test jumper and air delivery non-commissioned officer for the Airborne Test Force at Yuma Proving Ground.

Mezi was born and raised in Haiti.

At the age of 23, Mezi immigrated to the United States with his mother and sister.

He enlisted in the U. S. Army in 2014

Mezi is currently enrolled at Central Texas College.

His career goals include attending the military free fall jump master school and becoming a senior non-commissioned officer.