News 11 Weather Authority: End of Summer heat rise

September 20th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We're continuing to enjoy the lingering effects the last low pressure disturbance ushered in at the end of last week.

We've only pushed our daytime high mercury a couple of degrees higher than the normal for this time of year.

But, a ridge in the East Pacific is emerging and will give us a temporary temperature rise that could hit it's apex by the time we reach the 1st official day of the Fall season come Wednesday.

After that, a developing low pressure disturbance could potentially trigger some showers and a few thunderstorms for our area from Thursday to Friday.

All the while, our daytime highs could run a streak of only rising into the high 90s from that period that will stretch into next weekend.