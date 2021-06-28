News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat winding down

As Seen on TV

June 28th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though we didn't eclipse any heat records, our latest round of excessive heat has allowed our mercury to rise anywhere between 110 to 116 degrees over the past couple of days.

Starting Tuesday, we begin a transition that will feature subtropic moisture seeping into our area.

In addition to the heat, this will give us increasing chances of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday night through Thursday evening.

By the time we enter the Independence Day holiday weekend, expect drier and hotter feelings to return to our area.