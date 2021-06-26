News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat comeback

As Seen on TV

June 25th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As we enter the final weekend of the month of June, our near normal feelings are starting their transition to more excessively hot ones!

A tandem of high pressure ridges to the West will usher in another sharp increase in the Summer heat that could elevated our daytime highs between 110 to 118 degrees by early next week.

The National Weather Service already has enacted and Excessive Heat Watch (likely to become a warning) for the Western half of Imperial County from Sunday morning to Monday night.

That warning could extend to other parts of the viewing area.

Beyond that, subtropical moisture should start seeping back into our area with an approaching disturbance coming into the West that could trigger thunderstorm chances for our area starting on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Enrique might even make things interesting for a continuation of storm chances later on next week.