On Thursday afternoon the Arizona Wildcats officially introduced Tommy Lloyd as the new men's head basketball coach

TUSCON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Tommy Lloyd era has officially begun in Tuscon. Lloyd who spent the past 20 season's as an assistant coach with Gonzaga, was introduced as the new men's basketball head coach. Lloyd takes over for Sean Miller who spent the last 12 seasons as the Wildcats head coach.